Pet of the Week: Three-legged Sheltie is a precious girl

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the week from the Mobile SPCA is a nine-month-old, three-legged Sheltie named Foxy. She has been through so much and is such a wonderful dog. She was hit by a car and had to have one of her legs amputated. However, that is not slowed her down a bit! She can run around just fine with three legs. She has an amazing disposition.

If you’re interested in adopting Foxy, click here.

LATEST STORIES: