Pet of the Week: Three-legged Sheltie is a precious girl

Pet of the Week

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the week from the Mobile SPCA is a nine-month-old, three-legged Sheltie named Foxy. She has been through so much and is such a wonderful dog. She was hit by a car and had to have one of her legs amputated. However, that is not slowed her down a bit! She can run around just fine with three legs. She has an amazing disposition.

If you’re interested in adopting Foxy, click here.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories