Pet of the Week: This guy is ready to go, go, go!

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG-TV) — Our Pet of the Week is a less-than-a-year-old terrier-mix named Cocoa. He is an energetic little guy! He needs training because he wants to check out the world. The Mobile SPCA does not recommend Cocoa in a home with small children because he likes to jump. He is very smart and will be easily trained! He is a very loyal and loving dog.

The best thing for Cocoa is exercise. Janine Woods with the Mobile SPCA always says, “A tired dog is a good dog. ” If you take him for walks, he will be a wonderful dog. He is going to be a pleaser.

If you are interested in adopting Cocoa, call the Mobile SPCA at (251) 633-3531 or click here. You will need to fill out an online application, so get started!

