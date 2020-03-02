Pet of the Week: The second ‘Judd Sister’ needs a home

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) —

Our Pet the Week from the Mobile SCPA is an adorable black and white terrier mix named Wynonna. We recently featured her sister, Naomi, for our Pet of the Week. They are the Judd sisters. Wynonna is so sweet but a tad shy. She just needs someone to snuggle her, and let her know that everything is going to be okay! She loves to be held. She’s going to be a great new family member for someone.

If you’re interested in adopting Wynona, click here.

