Pet of the Week: The second ‘Judd Sister’ needs a home

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) —
Our Pet the Week from the Mobile SCPA is an adorable black and white terrier mix named Wynonna. We recently featured her sister, Naomi, for our Pet of the Week. They are the Judd sisters. Wynonna is so sweet but a tad shy. She just needs someone to snuggle her, and let her know that everything is going to be okay! She loves to be held. She’s going to be a great new family member for someone.
If you’re interested in adopting Wynona, click here.
LATEST STORIES:
- REPORT: Alabama to hire David Ballou as new strength coach
- Newsfeed Now for March 2: Looking ahead to Super Tuesday, 84-year-old becomes an artist
- Special ceremony held for new emergency room set to open in Navarre
- Man charged with attempted homicide in Escambia County, FL
- MPD: Suspect arrested in deadly stabbing on Katye Street