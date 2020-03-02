Pet of the Week: The second ‘Judd Sister’ needs a home

Pet of the Week

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) —

Our Pet the Week from the Mobile SCPA is an adorable black and white terrier mix named Wynonna. We recently featured her sister, Naomi, for our Pet of the Week. They are the Judd sisters. Wynonna is so sweet but a tad shy. She just needs someone to snuggle her, and let her know that everything is going to be okay! She loves to be held. She’s going to be a great new family member for someone.

If you’re interested in adopting Wynona, click here.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories