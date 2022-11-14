Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the Week is a six-year-old Shih Tzu named Elvis. His owner could not afford to take care of him anymore. He came in very matted. Elvis is a wonderful dog! He loves people and loves to be held. He needs to be spoiled!
If you are interested in adopting Elvis, click here for a link to an application. Remember, visits to the Mobile SPCA are by appointment only.
