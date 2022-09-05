MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the Week is a two-year-old terrier mix named Eliot. Eliot’s owner died, and the owner’s wife could not care for him. He is a happy, curious, typical terrier. He’s very interested in what is going on outside, and he would be interested in what you are doing! He loves people, and he is a great little guy. He is crate- trained and we believe him to be housetrained.
If you are interested in adopting Eliot, click here for a link to an application. Remember, visits to the Mobile SPCA are by appointment only. Thank you to Shoe Station for sponsoring our ‘Pet of the Week’ segment.
Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile, Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama. Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.