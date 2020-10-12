Pet of the Week: Terrier puppy is a little rascal!

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG-TV)–

Our Pet of the Week is a four-month-old terrier mix named Pretzel. He was found living in a less than desirable home. He is a happy little puppy with a lot of energy, and if you know terriers, they like to get into mischief! His mother was our Pet of the Week a few weeks ago. Her name was Pauline, and she was the most laid-back dog we’ve ever featured on our segment. That does not mean that Pretzel is laid-back because he is wide open and ready to go with full of puppy energy!

If you are interested in adopting Pretzel, click here.