MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the Week is a 1-year-old Pomeranian named Teddy.

He is absolutely adorable and looks like a teddy bear! His father has been shaved down, so he is going to definitely be a lot fluffier.

He has a wonderful disposition and loves people. He loves to be held and needs to be spoiled. He is going to require constant brushing and grooming.

If you are interested in adopting Teddy, click here for a link to his application. His adoption fee includes neutering, vaccinations and microchipping.

Thank you to Port City Pups for sponsoring our Pet of the Week segment. They are offering a free grooming session if you adopt this week’s Pet of the Week.