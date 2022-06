MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the Week is a two-year-old terrier named Sadie. Sadie’s owner died, and she came in with three other dogs. Her blonde fur is just beautiful, and she is a sweet dog. She needs someone to spoil her!

If you are interested in adopting Sadie, click here for a link to an application. Remember, appointments at the Mobile SPCA are by appointment only.

Thanks to Shoe Station for sponsoring our Pet of the Week segment.