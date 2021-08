MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the Week is a six-year-old wire-haired terrier named Remi. Remi’s owner could not care for him anymore. He is such a sweet and calm dog. Terriers are good-natured and curious, but since he’s about six years old, he is calm. He is definitely a people dog! He loves to be petted and spoiled!

If you are interested in adopting Remi, click here for a link to an application. Remember, appointments at the Mobile SPCA are by appointment only.