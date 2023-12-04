Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the Week is a 3-month-old lab mix named Mini.

Mini came from the Mobile County Animal Shelter. Her siblings were adopted.

She is a very calm puppy but also likes to play. She will require regular puppy training but is going to be a great pet. We love her black speckles on her white legs.

If you are interested in adopting Mini, click here for a link to her application. Her adoption fee includes her spaying, vaccinations and microchipping.

Thank you to Port City Pups for sponsoring our Pet of the Week segment. They are offering a free grooming session if you adopt this week’s Pet of the Week.