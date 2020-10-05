Pet of the Week: Sweet, poodle-mix Marcus

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG-TV)–

Our Pet of the Week is a five-year-old poodle-mix named Marcus. He and his sister Lily were found on the street. They were in pretty bad shape but now they are healthy and ready to go. The Mobile SPCA is hoping they can be adopted out together because they are a very bonded pair. They are both housetrained.

Marcus was crying his little head off during our taping of the segment because he loves the kennel staff so much, and he could see them off-camera with treats! They are going to make a nice pair in your home if you would like to make them members of your family.

If you are interested in adopting Marcus or his sister, Lily, click here. Just remember adoptions at the Mobile SPCA are by appointment only.