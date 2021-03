Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the Week is a four-year-old dachshund/spaniel mix from the Mobile SPCA. His name is Max. You will melt when you see his big brown eyes! His owner could not care for him, and he had been passed around to different family members. He needs a stable home. He is such a sweet little calm dog.

If you are interested in adopting Max, click here for a link to an application. Remember, appointments at the Mobile SPCA are by appointment only.