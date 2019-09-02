Pet of the Week: Sweet Loretta

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our pet of the week it a two-year-old terrier mix named Loretta. She and her siblings were found wandering around Mobile. Loretta is absolutely delightful. She is so calm and loves people. She is going to make the best family dog, and we believe that she will do very well with children. Being around Loretta warms your heart!

If you would like to adopt Loretta, call the Mobile SPCA at (251) 633-3531 or click here. You will need to fill out an online application, so get started!