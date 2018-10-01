Pet of the Week: Sweet little Gilda Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Gilda is one year old. [ + - ] Video

MOBILE, Ala (WKRG-TV)--

Our pet of the week is a one-year-old German Shepherd/Basset Hound mix named Gilda. She is such a happy little girl, and she is going to be the perfect family dog. She came from The City of Mobile Animal Shelter. We love the fur on her face because it looks like a mask that frames her adorable brown eyes. She is going to be so lovable and such a good family dog. She has those German Shepherd features, but she is short and squatty like a Basset Hound. No doubt she is very interesting-looking and will turn some heads. We can’t wait to hear about the joy that she will bring to someone’s family!

If you are interested in adopting Gilda fill out an application on the Mobile SPCA's website. You can also call them at (251)633-3531.

Rehm Animal Clinic has partnered with WKRG News 5 for our Pet of the Week segment. That means, if you adopt Gilda or any of our other Pets of the Week, you will receive a FREE Comprehensive Physical Exam. Thanks to Rehm for helping WKRG and the Mobile SPCA save more animals in our community.