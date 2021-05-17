Pet of the Week: Sweet Josie

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) –Our Pet of the Week is a one-and-a-half-year-old terrier-mix named Josie. She may have a little Chihuahua in her too. Josie came in with her brother, Jack. Their owner was getting older and could not care for them. She has a sweet disposition and loves to be held. She’s definitely a lap dog, but we believe she would enjoy going for walks as well. She is crate-trained and probably house-trained.

If you would like to adopt Josie, click here for a link to her application. Remember, appointments at the Mobile SPCA are by appointment only.