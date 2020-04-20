Pet of the Week: Sweet golden retriever mix

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG-TV)–

Our Pet of the Week from the Mobile SPCA is a two-year-old golden retriever mix named Ruby. She came from the Prichard animal shelter with a bunch of puppies. Her puppies don’t look a thing like her. She is the sweetest dog and loves to be around people and other dogs. We believe she’s house-trained because she is keeping her crate clean. She has gorgeous golden-colored eyes. She is going to make a wonderful family pet.

If you are interested in adopting Ruby, call the Mobile SPCA at (251) 633-3531 or click here. You will need to fill out an online application, so get started!

