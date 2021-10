MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the Week is a three-year-old dachshund-mix named Arlo. Arlo was found as a stray. He is so calm is sweet.

He is crate-trained and is most likely housetrained. He is going to make a wonderful family member who just wants to follow you around and get lots of attention.

If you are interested in adopting Arlo, click here for a link to an application. Remember, appointments at the Mobile SPCA are by appointment only.