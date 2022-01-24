Pet of the Week: Sweet “Chug” will make a great pet

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the Week is a one-and-a-half-year-old “Chug” named Scout. A “Chug” is a Chihuahua/Pug mix. Chug’s owner could no longer care for him. He is a delightful little dog and loves people. He has such a great disposition and is going to be a wonderful companion.

If you are interested in adopting Scout, click here for a link to an application. Remember, appointments at the Mobile SPCA are by appointment only.

