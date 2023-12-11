MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the Week is a four-year-old terrier lab mix named Ella. Ella was dropped off at the Mobile SPCA and left at the gate. She is so calm and loves people. She has beautiful brindle coloring. She gets along with other dogs and is going to be a great addition to your home.

If you are interested in adopting Ella, click here for a link to her application. Her adoption fee includes her spaying, vaccinations and microchipping.

Thank you to Port City Pups for sponsoring our Pet of the Week segment. They are offering a free grooming session if you adopt this week’s Pet of the Week.