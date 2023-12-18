MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the Week is a 10-week-old Chihuahua/bichon mix named Tudor. Tudor is part of a cottage litter so all the dogs have names that are types of architecture. She definitely got the Chihuahua gene. The puppies are lively, sweet and fun. They will make a great addition to your household once you put in the time with regular puppy training.

If you are interested in adopting Tudor, click here for a link to her application. Her adoption fee includes her spaying, vaccinations and microchipping.

Thank you to Port City Pups for sponsoring our Pet of the Week segment. They are offering a free grooming session if you adopt this week’s Pet of the Week.