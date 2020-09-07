Pet of the Week: Sweet brindle-mix Hayley

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG-TV)–

Our Pet of the Week is a three-year-old brindle/lab mix named Hayley. She was removed from a home in Mobile County because she was not being treated well. She loves to smile and wag her tail! We believe that she would do best in a home with women. She gets along well with other dogs, and as a bonus, we believe she is crate-trained and possibly housetrained. She is a very smart girl with energy and a lot of love to give.

If you are interested in adopting Hayley, click here. Remember, adoptions at the Mobile SPCA are by appointment only.