MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the Week is a 12-week-old Shih Tzu/Terrier mix named Grace. Grace is an adorable little puppy with a lot of energy! She is not a laid-back dog at all. She would do best, probably with another dog in your home, because she likes to play all the time! She will require regular puppy training and patience. She is a joyful little girl!

If you are interested in adopting Grace, click here for a link to her application. Her adoption fee includes her spay, vaccinations, and microchip.

Thank you to Port City Pups for sponsoring our Pet of the Week segment. They are offering a free grooming session if you adopt this week’s Pet of the Week.