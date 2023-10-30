MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the Week is a 1-year-old Terrier/Schnauzer mix named Alida.

She was found as a stray. She is a wonderful little dog with a cute personality.

She’s very curious and likes to play. She gets along with other dogs and loves people!

She is crate-trained and, we believe, house-trained.

She is going to make a fun, mischievous little pet!

If you are interested in adopting Alida, click here for a link to her application. Her adoption fee includes neutering, vaccinations and microchipping.

Thank you to Port City Pups for sponsoring our Pet of the Week segment. They are offering a free grooming session if you adopt this week’s Pet of the Week.