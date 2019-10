MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG-TV) — Our Pet of the Week is a four-month-old Dachshund puppy named Zina. She is the last one left in her litter, and she is absolutely adorable! We love her brown and white spots. She is a snuggler and is going to make a family so happy.

If you are interested in adopting Zina, call the Mobile SPCA at (251) 633-3531 or click here. You will need to fill out an online application, so get started!