Pet of the Week: Spoiled little dachshund puppy, Taz

Pet of the Week

Our Pet of the Week from the Mobile SPCA is a 14-week old Dachshund puppy named Taz. He is, of course, adorable! He’s a happy little guy and is very busy! He has been in a foster home since he was 3 pounds, and they are working with him on crate-training. His foster dad says he’s doing very well and knows what to do when you open his kennel and put him outside! He is going to be so much fun to have in your home.

If you are interested in adopting Taz, click here.

