Pet of the Week: Spirited “Bear” will bring energy to your home

Pet of the Week

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG-TV)–

Our Pet of the Week is a two-year-old Golden retriever/terrier mix named Bear. His owner was moving out of town and could not care for him. He came in with his brother who is a Blue Heeler. Bear is a very spirited, happy dog. He is housetrained. He has a lot of energy and is going to need a yard or definitely a long walk! We like his joyful personality, but just know that he needs a little bit of training not to jump on people.

If you are interested in adopting Bear, click here for a link to an application. Remember, appointments at the Mobile SPCA are by appointment only.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories