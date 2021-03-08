Pet of the Week: Spirited “Bear” will bring energy to your home

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG-TV)–

Our Pet of the Week is a two-year-old Golden retriever/terrier mix named Bear. His owner was moving out of town and could not care for him. He came in with his brother who is a Blue Heeler. Bear is a very spirited, happy dog. He is housetrained. He has a lot of energy and is going to need a yard or definitely a long walk! We like his joyful personality, but just know that he needs a little bit of training not to jump on people.

If you are interested in adopting Bear, click here for a link to an application. Remember, appointments at the Mobile SPCA are by appointment only.