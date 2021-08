MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the Week from the Mobile SPCA is a 1 1/2-year-old spaniel mix named Hughey. He came in with his brother Louie. They are absolutely adorable. They have the cutest little fluffy ears and waggy little tails! They love people and want to play!

If you are interested in adopting Hughey, click here for a link to an application. Remember, appointments at the Mobile SPCA are by appointment only.