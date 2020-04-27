Pet of the Week: Snuggly little puppy

Pet of the Week

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG-TV)–

Our Pet of the Week is a 13-week old dachshund/terrier mix named Flat Top. She is part of the haircut puppies! She and her siblings came from animal control. She loves to be held and snuggled and is not going to be a very big dog. We believe that she’s going to stay quite small.

If you are interested in adopting Flat Top or her siblings, put in an application here. The Mobile SPCA is requiring those interested in adopting to make an appointment so they can comply with social distancing guidelines.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories

Trending Stories