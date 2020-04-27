Pet of the Week: Snuggly little puppy

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG-TV)–

Our Pet of the Week is a 13-week old dachshund/terrier mix named Flat Top. She is part of the haircut puppies! She and her siblings came from animal control. She loves to be held and snuggled and is not going to be a very big dog. We believe that she’s going to stay quite small.

If you are interested in adopting Flat Top or her siblings, put in an application here. The Mobile SPCA is requiring those interested in adopting to make an appointment so they can comply with social distancing guidelines.

