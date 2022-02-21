MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG-TV) — Our Pet of the Week is a 3 to 4-year-old Maltese named Snow. An older couple could not take care of her, so now she is looking for a new home.

She is so sweet and absolutely beautiful. When she came in, she was matted and the staff at the Mobile Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals had to shave down her fur. It is growing back a snow white color. She’s going to be gorgeous.

If you are interested in adopting Snow, click here for a link to an application. Remember, appointments at the Mobile SPCA are by appointment only.

WKRG would like to thank Shoe Station for Sponsoring our Pet of the Week.