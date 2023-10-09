Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the Week is a 6- or 7-year-old Chihuahua named Sarah.

Sarah’s owner had a lot of health problems and could not care for her. She loves to be held and is very calm. She just needs someone who wants to spend a lot of time with her and let her relax. She’s not hyper and will not tear up your shoes!

If you are interested in adopting Sarah, click here for a link to her application. Her adoption fee includes neutering, vaccinations and microchipping.

Thank you to Port City Pups for sponsoring our Pet of the Week segment. They are offering a free grooming session if you adopt this week’s Pet of the Week.