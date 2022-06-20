MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the Week is a three-year-old Chihuahua mix named Zoe. Zoe has the best smile! She came to the Mobile SPCA because her owner was going into assisted living and could not care for her three dogs. Zoe is so sweet and happy. She is a constant companion. You’ll enjoy having her in your home!

If you are interested in adopting Zoe, click here for a link to an application. Remember, appointments at the Mobile SPCA are by appointment only.

Thanks to Shoe Station for sponsoring our Pet of the Week segment.