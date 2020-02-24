Pet of the Week: Shih Tzu-mix puppy Charlene

Pet of the Week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We’re bringing you a pint-sized Pet of the Week this week.

This is six-month old Shih Tzu-mix puppy Charlene from the Prichard Animal Shelter.

Charlene will need a lot of training and grooming, but is likely to make a family very happy – and keep a household very busy.

If you’re interesting in adopting Charlene, click here.

