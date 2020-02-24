MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We’re bringing you a pint-sized Pet of the Week this week.
This is six-month old Shih Tzu-mix puppy Charlene from the Prichard Animal Shelter.
Charlene will need a lot of training and grooming, but is likely to make a family very happy – and keep a household very busy.
If you’re interesting in adopting Charlene, click here.
LATEST STORIES:
- BIKER DAD: Shirtless Florida man accused of running from police on motorcycle with a toddler between his legs
- Grove Hill Police say goodbye to one of their own
- Fundraiser to help students of Mobile County teacher who died of cancer happening Saturday
- Pet of the Week: Shih Tzu-mix puppy Charlene
- A Rainy Lundi Gras, clearing tomorrow