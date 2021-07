MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the Week is a five-year-old Shih Tzu named Eliot. Eliot was found as a stray. He has such beautiful fur. Eliot loves to play. He is such a happy little boy and he has plenty of energy. He would love to lay in your lap, but not before he goes for a walk! He has the cutest little underbite.

If you are interested in adopting Eliot, click here for a link to an application. Remember, appointments at the Mobile SPCA are by appointment only.