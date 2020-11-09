Pet of the Week: Senior Yorkie has a lot of love to give

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG-TV)–
Our Pet of the Week is an eight-year-old Yorkie named Wookie. Wookie was found as a stray. November is National Adopt-a-Senior Dog month so we wanted to feature a senior dog. He needs special attention because this dog loves to be held. He would do best in a home with someone who can spoil him rotten! He’s very calm. He does not like to run around, due to certain health conditions. He is going to be a great companion in a very calm household.
If you are interested in adopting Wookie, click here.
