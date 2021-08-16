Pet of the Week: Senior pair needing home

Pet of the Week

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG-TV)–

We are featuring two pets for our Pet of the Week this week. They are senior dogs. They are terrier mixes named Penny and Leonard. They were in a home, and the wife fell ill and they needed to give the dogs up. They are very sweet dogs. Penny and Leonard are a bonded pair, so the Mobile SPCA would like someone to adopt both of them.

If you are interested in adopting Penny or Leonard, click here for a link to an application. Remember, appointments at the Mobile SPCA are by appointment only.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories