Pet of the Week: Senior pair needing home

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG-TV)–

We are featuring two pets for our Pet of the Week this week. They are senior dogs. They are terrier mixes named Penny and Leonard. They were in a home, and the wife fell ill and they needed to give the dogs up. They are very sweet dogs. Penny and Leonard are a bonded pair, so the Mobile SPCA would like someone to adopt both of them.

If you are interested in adopting Penny or Leonard, click here for a link to an application. Remember, appointments at the Mobile SPCA are by appointment only.