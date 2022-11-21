MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the Week is a 10-year-old Schnoodle named Scruffy. Scruffy’s owner could no longer care for him. He is a wonderful dog and just wants to sit on the couch and relax. He doesn’t like to go out and run around and play. He’s just calm and content to be with you. Keep in mind, he will have to be groomed.

If you are interested in adopting Scruffy, click here for a link to his application. Thank you to Shoe Station for sponsoring our Pet of the Week segment.