Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the Week is a four-year-old terrier mix named Dolly. Dolly and her two siblings were found up near the Armory in Citronelle. Her other two siblings have been adopted, and she is the only one left. Dolly is a little anxious and will need time to adjust to your home. In fact, she probably would adjust faster to your home if she had another dog to play with! Her hair had us laughing! She could use a good brush!

If you are interested in adopting Dolly, click here for a link to an application. Remember, visits to the Mobile SPCA are by appointment only. Thank you to Shoe Station for sponsoring our Pet of the Week segment.