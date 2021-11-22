Pet of the Week: Rupert, the Golden Retriever pup

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the Week is absolutely adorable! He is a five-month-old Golden Retriever puppy named Rupert. His owners could not care for him. Rupert is happy, friendly, and is going to make a great family pet! Golden Retrievers are one of America’s favorite breeds.

We know one of our Gulf Coast viewers will make a great home for him. Keep in mind, the Mobile SPCA will get a lot of applications for him. Only one lucky family will be able to take him home.

If you are interested in adopting Rupert, click here for a link to an application. Remember, appointments at the Mobile SPCA are by appointment only.

