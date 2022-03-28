MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the Week is a two-year-old Goldendoodle named Murphy. Murphy needs training! He has a great happy disposition, but he needs someone who has the patience to work with him. It’s going to take time to teach him manners. He is smart, and he is treat motivated, so training him shouldn’t be too hard. However, he’s a big boy and is a lot to handle right now! He weighs 53 pounds and is starting to gain weight.

If you are interested in adopting Murphy, click here for a link to an application. Remember, appointments at the Mobile SPCA are by appointment only.