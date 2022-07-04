Mobile, Ala. (WKRG-TV)–

Our Pet of the Week is a seven or eight-year-old poodle named Roscoe. Roscoe’s owner could no longer care for him. He is a wonderful dog. He is crate-trained, and we believe that he is housetrained. He is friendly and seems to love everyone! He’s going to make a great pet. He has plenty of energy. He needs to lose a little bit of weight, but he is already on a low-fat diet at the Mobile SPCA.

If you are interested in adopting Roscoe, click here for a link to an application. Remember, appointments at the Mobile SPCA are by appointment only.

Thanks to Shoe Station for sponsoring our Pet of the Week segment.