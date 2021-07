MOBILE, Ala. (WRKG) — Our Pet of the Week is a 2 to 3-year-old Shih Tzu/Poodle-mix named Rio. Rio and his sibling were found as strays. They were very badly matted when they came in. Now he’s been shaved, and his fur is growing out so beautifully. He loves to make eye contact, and he’s such a sweet dog. He loves to sit in your lap.

If you are interested in adopting Rio, click here for a link to an application. Remember, appointments at the Mobile SPCA are by appointment only.