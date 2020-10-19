Pet of the Week: Riley will win your heart

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG-TV)–

Our Pet of the Week is a one-year-old terrier mix named name Riley. He was found on the street. He seems to be crate trained, and that’s not surprising because Terriers are so smart! His fur is actually softer than your typical terrier and very shiny. He needs a little haircut! He is full of energy and happy as can be. He also likes to be held. He will bring a little spunk to your household and certainly turn heads when you take him for a walk!

If you are interested in adopting Riley, click here for a link to an application. Remember, appointments at the Mobile SPCA are by appointment only.

