Pet of the Week: Ray Ray likes to please

Our Pet of the Week is a one-year-old Lab/ Great Dane mix named Ray Ray. He was found as a stray on the side of the road. He is a very smart dog and wants to please. He has a lot of energy and will need a backyard or someone to give him a daily walk or run! He’s mostly chocolate brown, but he has the cutest white patch on his chest and under his mouth. He is a strong boy and will need some training. He is very responsive to treats and wants to please.

If you are interested in adopting Ray Ray, click here for a link to an application. Remember, appointments at the Mobile SPCA are by appointment only.