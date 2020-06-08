Pet of the Week: Raven the Maltipoo is a snuggler

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the Week is a young Maltipoo named Raven. Raven is between one to two years old. She was found wandering, and the woman who took her in could not care for her. She is so docile and loves to be held. You would be adopting more of a baby than a dog! Remember that she will need regular grooming.

Due to coronavirus, the Mobile SPCA is handling adoptions by appointment only.

Here is a link to Raven’s online application.

