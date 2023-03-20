MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the Week is a three-year-old Boston terrier named Queenie. Queenie is a wonderful little dog. She lived with an elderly woman who could no longer take care of her.

She may need a little work on her house training, but with persistence, she will easily figure it out. She is keeping her crate at the Mobile SPCA dry. She has a wonderful disposition and loves to be held.

If you are interested in adopting Queenie, click here for a link to her application. Her adoption fee includes her spay, vaccinations, and microchip.

Thank you to Port City Pups for sponsoring our Pet of the Week segment. They are offering a free grooming session if you adopt this week’s Pet of the Week.