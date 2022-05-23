Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the Week is a one-year-old Chihuahua named Bella. Bella is tricolored and absolutely adorable. She is so happy and loves people. She will be excited to be adopted by a new family.

Bella’s owner had six dogs and could not keep her because she was going into assisted living. We believe she is crate-trained and will make a wonderful pet.

If you are interested in adopting Bella, click here for a link to an application. Remember, visits to the Mobile SPCA are by appointment only. Thanks to Shoe Station for sponsoring our Pet of the Week segment.