Pet of the Week: Puppy sees outside world for the first time

Pet of the Week

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG-TV)–

Our Pet of the week is literally a sweet baby. His name is Beanie, and he is a 12-week old terrier. He has been in the clinic so today was his first day out in the world! He is going to be very curious and full of energy, but today he was just snuggly and wanted to be held. He should be a medium-sized dog.

If you are interested in adopting Beanie,  put in an application here. Remember, the Mobile SPCA is closed on Mondays.

