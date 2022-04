MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the Week is a 13-week-old terrier puppy named Murphy. Murphy is such a people dog! He is going to be a medium-sized terrier because his paws are not tiny! He is very friendly and smart. He will need regular puppy training.

If you are interested in adopting Murphy, click here for a link to an application. Remember, appointments at the Mobile SPCA are by appointment only.

Thanks to Shoe Station for sponsoring our Pet of the Week segment.