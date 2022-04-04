MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the Week from the Mobile SPCA is an eight-month-old terrier-mix named Olaf. Olaf came from the Mobile City Shelter. He is a very high-energy dog and will need training! Do not adopt him if you think he’s the kind of dog that is going to lounge around all day. He definitely needs exercise. He loves people, and the Mobile SPCA believes he will be a people-pleaser!

If you are interested in adopting Olaf, click here for a link to an application. Remember, appointments at the Mobile SPCA are by appointment only.