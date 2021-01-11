Pet of the Week: Puppy looks like a stuffed animal!

No, our Pet of the Week is not a stuffed animal! She is a twelve-week-old terrier-mix puppy who is adorable! She is part of the “bread” puppies, and her name is Brioche. She is perfect to sit in your lap, but don’t be deceived because she likes to play and is an active little girl! She will require regular puppy training. Keep in mind that Terriers are smart, and she should catch on quickly. She should be a small dog when fully-grown.

If you are interested in adopting Brioche, put in an application here. Remember, the Mobile SPCA is closed on Mondays.

